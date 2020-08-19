The holy month of Muharram in the Islamic calendar, is expected to begin in India from August 20. It is the first month of the Islamic Hijri Calendar. It also marks the onset of Hijri year 1442. During the first ten days of Muharram, Shia and Sufi Muslims spend a period of mourning to recall the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (Alaihi Salaam). As Muharram 2020 approaches, we bring to you Urdu messages, Quotes, HD Images and SMS to send your friends and family recalling the Imam's martyrdom in the Battle of Karbala. You can also share these Muharram 2020 Urdu messages on social media platforms marking the observance. Hijri New Year 2020: Official Holiday For Islamic New Year in Oman Announced.

During the first ten days, commemorative meetings are called by Shia and some Sunni groups to recall the Battle of Karbala, in which Hussain (AS) and his companions were martyred. The battle, to this date, is considered as the most tragic event in the history of Islam.

Messages to Share on Muharram

Text of message: "Janat Ki Aarzu Main, Kahan Ja Rahe Hain Log, Janat to Karbala Main, Khareedi HUSSAIN Ne, Duniya-O-Aakhrat Main, Jo Rehna Ho Chain Se, Jeena ALI Se Seekho, Marna HUSSAIN Se!"

Text of message: "Nazar Gum Hai Nazaro Ko Badi Takleef Hoti Hai, Baghair Unke Nazaro Ko Badi Takleef Hoti Hai, Nabi Kehte the Ye Aksar Ke Aksar Zikr-E-Haider Se, Mere Kuch Jaan Nisaro Ko Badi Takleef Hoti Hai."

Text of message: "Nijat Ki Jab Appeal Karna, Hussain * Apna Wakeel Karna, Agar Sar Kay Badle * Hussain * Mile, To Zindagi Na Taveel Karna."

Text of message: "Phir Karbala Ke Baad Dikhayi Nahi Diya, Aisa Koi Bhi Shaks Ke Pyasa Kahen Jise"

Text of message: "Phir Aaj Haq K Liye Jaan Fida Kare Koi Wafa Bhi Jhoom Uthe Yun Wafa Kare Koi, Namaz 1400 Saalon Se Intizar Main Hai Hussain Ki Terha Mujh Ko"

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the processions in Muharram this year is barred in several parts of India. The government in Telangana and the administration in Delhi have decided not to grant permission for the processions considering the risk of virus transmission in case of large gatherings.

