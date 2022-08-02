Nag Panchami 2022 images and HD wallpapers: Nag Panchami is a Hindu festival devoted to the reverent of snakes or Nagas. The practice dates back to the earliest days of Hinduism. The festival of snakes is celebrated on the fifth day of the lunar fortnight of the month of Sawan as per the traditional Hindu calendar. It is widely celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists and the Jain population when people worship the different serpent deities. As a part of the festivities, devotees worship the Nagas or serpent god made of silver, stone, wood, or a photograph of snakes that are given a reverential bath with milk and their blessings are sought for the well-being of the family. Looking at the dates in Panchang, Nag Panchami 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 2 August. And to mark this festival, here's a collection of Nag Panchami 2022 greetings, Happy Nag Panchami wishes, Nag Panchami images, Nag Panchami 2022 HD wallpapers and more. Nag Panchami 2022 Date & Significance: Know Rituals, Shubh Tithi, Different Serpent Gods and Nagula Chavithi Customs To Celebrate the Festivals of Snakes.

On the day of Nag Panchami, Nagas, snakes and cobras are offered prayers, milk, lamps, flowers and even sacrifices. Many people also recite mantras in front of serpent deities. It is believed that any Puja offered to snakes would reach the serpent Gods. Fasting is kept on this day, and Brahmins are fed. The piety observed on this day is considered a sure shield against the fear of snake bite. In many places, real snakes are honoured, and fairs are held. To this day, digging into the earth is forbidden as it could kill or harm snakes which reside in the soil. Moreover, to go by the virtual culture, we have compiled messages, HD images, wishes and SMS that you can share with your friends and family online. Nag Panchami 2022 Greetings: WhatsApp Wishes, HD Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS And Text Messages to Celebrate the Festival Devoted to Snakes.

The festival of Nag Panchami is marked in different states across India by following distinct rituals. In Nepal, people place the images of Nagas on the front door to ward off evil and offer milk and honey to the snakes in the fields. Then some folks roam in the streets wearing demon masks. In South Indian states, the occasion is marked by taking the blessings of the siblings. Thence, different regions celebrate the holiness of the festivities as per their ancient mythologies.

