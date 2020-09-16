Honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi turns 70 on September 17, 2020 and the nation is excited to wish him on his big day. If you are wondering how to wish PM Narendra Modi on his birthday, we can help you with some creative wishes, quotes, GIFs, Images and Wallpapers. You can share these images and wishes on your social media to wish the Prime Minister of India a very happy 70th birthday. This year the occasion is being celebrated with a "Seva Saptah" that began on Monday. This week will see party leaders observe each day of the "service week" by some special social initiatives. For example, they will provide help to 70 "divyangjan" in 70 talukas. Narendra Modi Birthday on September 17: BJP to Observe 'Seva Saptah' From September 14-20 to Celebrate Prime Minister's Birthday.

They will also distribute spectacles to 70 people in each block and fruits in COVID-19 facilities. Plasma drives and blood donation camps will also take place. On your part, if you are looking for wishes and messages to post on social media to wish PM Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday, LatestLY has you covered. From birthday wishes for him as the WhatsApp DP, WhatsApp status, Stickers, to HD Wallpapers, Facebook status, Tweets, Instagram story, image to share on other social media platforms, we have your back. Check out the best Wishes and Messages to wish the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Just recently, the BJP district president Ravendra talked about the various programs that will be organised for seven days on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The programs include photo exhibition on the 16th and Blood donation camp on the 17th. Not just that the Surat civic body, several associations and business groups are planting 70,000 saplings across the city to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday. Nirav Shah, Deputy Mayor, Surat City told ANI, "We started this initiative 15 days ago. I think we will be able to plant 70,000 saplings by September 16."

