Narmada Jayanti is the annual celebration where people pray to River Narmada. Observed on the Shukla Paksha Saptami of Magha month, Narmada Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on January 28. As the name suggests, Narmada Jayanti marks the day that the river Narmada is believed to have appeared on Earth. To commemorate this day, people often share Happy Narmada Jayanti 2023 wishes and messages, Narmada Jayanti 2023 Greetings, Happy Narmada Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers, Narmada Jayanti Images and Wallpapers, as well as Happy Narmada Jayanti 2023 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Narmada Jayanti 2023 Date & Significance: Know History, Rituals and Celebrations Related to the Birth Anniversary of River Narmada.

While the Shukla Paksha Magha Saptami Tithi begins at 09:10 am on Jan 27, 2023, and goes on till 08:43 am on Jan 28, 2023, Narmada Jayanti will be marked on January 28 because the sunrise during the Saptami tithi falls on this day. On this day, devotees worship the river Narmada which brings peace and prosperity to their life. Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh, the origin of river Narmada, is a popular place to observe Narmada Jayanti. People also chant Narmami Narmada Devi as they take a holy dip in the river. January 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Indian Festivals & Events: Check List of Important Dates During the First Month of the Year.

As we prepare to celebrate Narmada Jayanti 2023, here are some Happy Narmada Jayanti 2023 wishes and messages, Narmada Jayanti 2023 Greetings, Happy Narmada Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers, Narmada Jayanti Images and Wallpapers as well as Happy Narmada Jayanti 2023 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online with family and friends.

The day of Narmada Jayanti is also celebrated as Ratha Saptami, where people offer their prayers to Lord Surya during sunrise. This celebration is spread across the country. We hope that Narmada Jayanti 2023 fills your life with all the love, prosperity and light you deserve. Happy Narmada Jayanti 2023!

