The auspicious festival of Narmada Jayanti is dedicated to the worship of the river Narmada. The day is observed annually on Shukla Paksha Saptami in Magha month according to the Hindu lunar calendar, which falls in January or February in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Narmada Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, February 16, 2024. It is said that devotees who worship the Narmada River on this day are blessed with peace and prosperity in their lives. Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh, the origin of river Narmada, is a popular place to observe Narmada Jayanti. As Narmada Jayanti 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the Narmada Jayanti 2024 date, puja vidhi (rituals) and shubh muhurat (auspicious timings) related to the auspicious day. February 2024 Holidays Calendar: List of Major Festivals and Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Narmada Jayanti 2024 Date

Narmada Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, February 16, 2024.

Narmada Jayanti 2024 Shubh Muhurat and Timings

The Saptami Tithi Begins at 10:12 AM on February 15 and will end at 08:54 AM on February 16, 2024.

Narmada Jayanti Puja Vidhi

During Narmada Jayanti celebrations, devotees offer prayers and perform rituals on the banks of the river Narmada. They take holy dips in the river, perform puja (worship), and offer flowers, coconuts, and other offerings to the river goddess Narmada. On the occasion of Narmada Jayanti, thousands of devotees sing bhajans and songs to please the Goddess. The day is also marked by cultural events, processions, and community gatherings where people come together to celebrate the significance of the river in their lives.

Narmada Jayanti Significance

Narmada Jayanti is a significant festival celebrated by people living along the banks of the Narmada River in India. It marks the birth anniversary of the Narmada River, which is considered a sacred river in Hinduism. The river holds immense cultural, historical, and religious importance in India, particularly in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. As per mythology, the origin of the Narmada River is deeply rooted in Hinduism. As per a legend, the river came into existence through the divine intervention of Lord Shiva. It is said that Lord Shiva created Narmada to purify the Devas (celestial beings) who had committed sins while battling demons.

