Every year, National Doctors Day is celebrated across the country on July 1. The day is mainly celebrated by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). National Doctor’s Day is celebrated every year to acknowledge the doctors' work towards their patients and also to honour them to successfully justifying their roles towards society. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the doctors have been serving the masses by risking their own lives. Thus, National Doctor’s Day is dedicated to all doctors and healthcare workers. However, Doctor’s Day is celebrated on various days in different parts of the world.

The day also marks the birth and death anniversary of former Bengal’s Chief Minister Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was also a renowned physician. To pay honour and to recognise Bengal’s Chief Minister Dr. BC Roy’s contribution to serving humanity, National Doctor’s Day was first observed in 1991. Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy was extremely popular across the nation; he made several contributions to the medical field. The renowned physician was born on July 1, 1882, and died on the same date in 1962. So, this year, to celebrate National Doctor’s Day 2021 on July 1, one can send a few best wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, quotes, HD wallpapers, and images to their beloved family physician and to their loved ones as well.

National Doctor's Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: A Truly Amazing Doctor Is Hard To Find…and Impossible To Forget. Happy National Doctor’s Day!

National Doctor's Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: A Good Doctor’s Comforting and Reassuring Words Are Sometimes More Powerful Than Medicines. Happy National Doctor’s Day

National Doctor's Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Medicines Can Cure, but a Good Doctor’s Inspirational Words Can Give the Strength To Fight From Within. Happy National Doctor’s Day

National Doctor's Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Happy Doctor’s Day. I Wish That Your Days Turn To Be As Healthy and Wonderful As You Do for Your Patients!

National Doctor's Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: You Feel Much Better When You Know That You Have a Good Doctor To Take Care of Your Health. To One Such Doctor, I Wish a Happy Doctor’s Day.

Now, to mark the special day you can share these National Doctor’s Day greetings, wishes, messages HD images and wallpapers with your family and friends. To download more of these wishes and greeting you can click on Play Store from your Android mobile phone. Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy National Doctor’s Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2021 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).