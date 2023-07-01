Doctors' Day is an annual observance focused on celebrating the doctors who dedicate their life to serving people and ensuring they are as healthy and fit as possible. National Doctors' Day 2023 in India will be celebrated on July 1. This annual observance is sure to be filled with various key celebrations and observances across the country. To make National Doctors' Day, people are sure to share Happy National Doctors' Day 2023 wishes and messages, Doctors' Day 2023 greetings, Happy Doctors' Day images and wallpapers, National Doctors' Day WhatsApp status pictures, and Happy Doctors' Day Facebook status pictures with family and friends. National Doctors' Day 2023 Date in India: Know Theme, History and Significance of the Day Celebrated in Honour of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

National Doctors' Day in India is observed on the birth anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy - a Bharat Ratna Awardee, Indian physician, educationist, and statesman who served as the former Chief Minister of West Bengal. Dr Roy’s contribution to the field of medicine, as well as the importance of doctors in India’s growth and development, is recognised and celebrated with the commemoration of National Doctors' Day. Dr B.C. Roy was born on July 1, 1882, and he died on July 1, 1962, which is a strange coincidence. But the first National Doctors' Day was only celebrated on July 1, 1991.

As we prepare to celebrate National Doctors' Day 2023, here are some Happy National Doctors' Day 2023 wishes and messages, Doctors' Day 2023 greetings, Happy Doctors' Day images and wallpapers, National Doctors' Day WhatsApp status pictures and Happy Doctors' Day Facebook status pictures that you can share online with family and friends. National Doctors Day 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online.

We hope that on this National Doctors' Day 2023, you do your bit to celebrate the doctors in your life who are focused on making sure you are as healthy and fit as possible. Happy Doctors' Day 2023!

