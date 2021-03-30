National Doctors' Day is celebrated every year in the United States of America on March 30. This event is observed to recognise the contributions of physicians to individual lives and communities. This day is usually celebrated by health care organisations. National Doctors'Day is indeed celebrated to honour the ones who see us 365 days a year. Doctors give their best to give a new and better life to patients, they are an integral part of our society. On the occasion of National Doctors' Day (US) 2021, we will share with you HD images, WhatsApp stickers, GIF messages and SMS to honour doctors.

In the United States, National Doctors' Day is a day on which the service of physicians to the nation is recognised annually. The celebration of this event idea was founded by Eudora Brown Almond, wife of Dr Charles B. Almond. The date chosen for celebration was the anniversary of the first use of general anaesthesia in surgery. On March 30, 1842, in Jefferson, Georgia, Dr Crawford Long used ether to anaesthetize a patient, James Venable, and painlessly excised a tumour from his neck. The first celebration happened in the year 1933. This event can be celebrated by healthcare staff organising a lunch for doctors to present the physicians with tokens of recognition.

You could play your part by thanking your family doctor and physicians for providing you with treatment when you required the most. For that, you could download Happy Doctors' Day 2021 HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers and SMS which is available for free download below.

National Doctors' Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You Best Wishes from Deep down My Heart. Your Smile Heals Half of My Sickness! Keep It up and Hope You Do More Progress in the Future.

National Doctors' Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: God Cannot Be Everywhere, so He Sent the Doctors with Excellence and Selflessness. Happy Doctor’s Day.

National Doctors' Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Making the Hospital Feel like Home with Your Care and Compassion. Happy Doctors Day!

National Doctors' Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Doctors Are One of the Most Inspiring Figures of the Society and Their Effort Should Be Celebrated Every Day! Happy Doctors Day!

Happy Doctors' Day WhatsApp Stickers

Download innovative Happy Doctors' Day WhatsApp stickers from here. We wish you all a very Happy Doctors' Day 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2021 08:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).