Every year, National Egg Day is celebrated in the United States of America (USA) on June 3. The special day talks about the health and nutritional benefits of eggs. The history of consuming eggs is ancient, as humans have scavenged and eaten animal eggs for millions of years. Humans in Southeast Asia had domesticated chickens and harvested their eggs for food by 1500 BCE. The most widely consumed eggs are those of chickens. Eggs of other birds are eaten regularly but much less commonly than those of chickens. As we celebrate National Egg Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day that is popular in the US. Eggs for Breakfast: Why It Is Important to Eat This Protein-Rich Food in the Morning Meal for Weight Loss and Good Health.

National Egg Day 2023 Date

National Egg Day 2023 will be celebrated in the US on Saturday, June 3.

National Egg Day Significance

National Egg Day highlights the importance of the egg as an affordable, versatile and nutritious food item. The day educates people about the benefits of including eggs in the daily diet and raises awareness about the high nutritional value of the egg. Eggs are nature’s perfect package which comes loaded with protein, iron, calcium, potassium, folate, zinc, Vitamin D, and carotenoids. Eggs also contain disease-fighting nutrients like lutein and zeaxanthin. 7 Benefits of Eating Eggs You Should Know About.

On National Egg Day, egg fans across the US come together and honour this incredible nutrient powerhouse by organizing events and educating people about the power of an egg. The day highlights the health benefits of the food item, which is full of protein and also serves as the base for some of the most wonderful foods.

