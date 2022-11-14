National Entrepreneur’s Day in the US is an annual event that is celebrated on the third Tuesday of November. This year, the day will be celebrated on November 15, Tuesday. National Entrepreneur’s Day honours people who have built an empire from scratch by believing in themselves and by chasing their dreams. With the advent of technology and our evolving lifestyle, the radical inventions by the brilliant minds of these entrepreneurs have shaped the way we live today. As we celebrate the grit and determination of entrepreneurs on National Entrepreneur's Day 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled a set of quotes, sayings, WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS to share with all the entrepreneurs, budding and established, to honour their efforts. World Entrepreneurs' Day 2022 Quotes & Images: Wishes, Motivational Sayings, Thoughts and WhatsApp Messages to Celebrate the Annual Event.

The word entrepreneur is a French word that means 'undertake'. Hence, as the meaning suggests, an entrepreneur is someone who undertakes a completely new task and takes it to great heights with his or her talent and skill. November is National Entrepreneurship Month. It's a time dedicated to celebrating entrepreneurs, innovations, and economic growth in a country. An entrepreneur is one who designs, launches, runs, and operates a new business.

National Entrepreneur's Day 2022 Quotes and Sayings

National Entrepreneur’s Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

It's Necessary To Find a Mentor Who Can Invest Time To Know Your Personal Capabilities and Business Model. - Nigel Davies, Founder of Claromentis.

National Entrepreneur’s Day 2022 Sayings (File Image)

You Have To See Failure As the Beginning and the Middle, but Never Entertain It as an End. -Jessica Herrin, Founder, and CEO of Stella & Dot

National Entrepreneur’s Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

It's Important To Realize That Brand Is Much More Than a Logo and Slogan. A Brand Is Who Your Company Is: How You Function and Make Decisions. -Joanna McFarland, Co-Founder of HopSkipDrive

National Entrepreneur’s Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Only the Paranoid Survive. -Andy Grove, Former CEO of Intel

Quotes for National Entrepreneur’s Day 2022 (File Image)

Persistence. Perfection. Patience. Power. Prioritize Your Passion. It Keeps You Sane. ― Criss Jami, Killosophy

As per historical records, entrepreneur Siamak Taghaddos started a petition to create a National Entrepreneur’s Day in 2010. Taghaddos was of the opinion that America, the country considered the most entrepreneurial one in the world, should have a day dedicated to recognizing the talent of entrepreneurs. Six months later, then US President Barack Obama proclaimed the last day of 2010’s National Entrepreneur Week as National Entrepreneur’s Day. The special day focuses on celebrating the dedication, innovation and skills of entrepreneurs.

