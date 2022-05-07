If you are looking to renew your fitness goals and make positive changes in your life, this is the perfect day. It's the first Saturday of May, which is National Fitness Day in the US. The celebration of National Fitness Day is often attributed to Kim Bielak, who began this holiday in 2017, but there are instances of fitness days happening way before them. We know that it is celebrated every year on the first Saturday of May. As you celebrate National Fitness Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated quotes that you can download and send to all your friends to motivate and wish them on this day. National Fitness Day 2022: From Jumping Jacks to Burpees, Best Cardio Workouts That You Can Do at Home To Stay Fit!

Many people around us want to start a fitness program or maybe adopt some changes in their lifestyles, which will help them lead a healthier lifestyle. But they do not get the right kind of motivation to give it a start. National Fitness Day is one such day to help you motivate those people around you. Just send them a reminder about the importance of fitness today, and maybe it just hits the right spot. You can download and send quotes to inspire your friends to start a new fitness program on National Fitness Day 2022.

Fitness is not just about the physical appearance of a person. It is a combination of physical and mental well-being. The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on many people's mental health. You can probably make some positive change in somebody's life by sending them a motivational quote to do your bit. Here are some motivational quotes on National Fitness Day that you can download and send to one and all on National Fitness Day 2022. Wishing everyone Happy National Fitness Day 2022!

