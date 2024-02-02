National Freedom Day is a United States observance that is celebrated every year on February 1. The important day commemorates the signing of the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution on February 1, 1865. The 13th Amendment abolished slavery and is considered a significant milestone in the country's history toward ensuring freedom and equal rights for all citizens. President Abraham Lincoln signed the Amendment abolishing slavery on February 1, 1865. As National Freedom Day 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the US observance. International Day for the Abolition of Slavery Quotes and Messages: Share Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Global Event.

National Freedom Day 2024 Date

National Freedom Day 2024 will be celebrated on Thursday, February 1.

National Freedom Day History

As per historical records, in the mid-20th century, Major Richard Robert Wright Sr., who was born into slavery and freed after the Civil War, believed that there should be a day when freedom for all Americans is celebrated. For this, he invited leaders to meet in Philadelphia to make plans to designate February 1 as an annual memorial to the signing of the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by President Abraham Lincoln on this date. The amendment freed all US slaves. Black History Month 2024 FAQs: Why Did Black History Month Start? Who Is the Founder? Everything You Need To Know.

National Freedom Day Significance

National Freedom Day serves as a reminder of the struggle for civil rights and the importance of embracing diversity and inclusion. The US observance is a day to reflect on the progress made in the fight for freedom and equality. On this day, several educational events, discussions, and activities are organised across the US that promote the understanding of freedom, civil rights, and the history of the abolition of slavery in the country. The day is a perfect time to celebrate liberty and justice for all.

