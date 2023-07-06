National Fried Chicken Day is an informal food holiday celebrated in the United States on July 6 each year. It's a day dedicated to indulging in and celebrating the deliciousness of fried chicken. On National Fried Chicken Day, people enjoy various styles of fried chicken, whether it's the classic southern fried chicken, spicy buffalo wings, Korean-style fried chicken, or any other regional or international variations.

Fried chicken has long been a popular dish in American cuisine, with roots dating back to the Southern United States. As you observe National Fried Chicken Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of recipes that you must try as a part of the celebrations for the day. From Buttermilk Mix to Korean Style; 5 Different Types of Fried Chicken Recipes That Will Make You Lick Your Fingers.

Southern Fried Chicken

This classic style involves coating chicken pieces with a seasoned flour mixture and deep-frying them to crispy perfection. It's often seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices like paprika, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper.

Watch Recipe Here:

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo wings are typically small, bone-in chicken wings that are deep-fried and then coated in a tangy and spicy sauce made with hot sauce, butter, and other seasonings. They are perfect for those who enjoy a bit of heat.

Watch Recipe Here:

Korean Fried Chicken

Korean-style fried chicken, known as "KFC," features double-fried chicken that results in an extra crispy and crunchy texture. It's often glazed with a sweet and savoury sauce, such as soy garlic or spicy gochujang sauce. India's Butter Chicken Ranked 3rd Best Chicken Dish in the World: Check Top-50 List of Best-Rated Chicken Dishes in the World.

Watch Recipe Here:

Nashville Hot Chicken

Originating from Nashville, Tennessee, this fiery fried chicken is known for its intense heat and signature spice blend. The chicken is marinated, dredged in a seasoned flour mixture, and then fried until crispy. It's typically served with pickles and white bread to balance the spiciness.

Watch Recipe Here:

Japanese Karaage

Karaage is a Japanese-style fried chicken dish that is marinated in soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and other seasonings. The chicken is typically coated in potato starch or flour and deep-fried until golden and juicy.

Watch Recipe Here:

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk fried chicken involves marinating the chicken in a mixture of buttermilk and spices, which helps to tenderize the meat and impart a tangy flavour. The chicken is then coated in seasoned flour and fried until crispy.

Watch Recipe Here:

Chicken and Waffles

This unique combination pairs crispy fried chicken with fluffy waffles, creating a delightful blend of sweet and savoury flavours. The contrast between the crunchy chicken and the soft waffles is a match made in culinary heaven.

Watch Recipe Here:

National Fried Chicken Day is an opportunity for people to savour their favourite fried chicken dishes, whether by cooking at home, visiting their favourite restaurants, or even participating in special promotions or events organized by eateries and food establishments. It's a day when people can come together to enjoy the comfort and satisfaction that a good plate of fried chicken brings.

Wishing everyone a Happy National Fried Chicken Day 2023!

