Every year, National Girl Child Day is celebrated in India on January 24. The day aims to raise awareness about the rights, education, health, and overall well-being of girls in the country. Some of the main objectives of the day include spreading awareness among people about inequalities faced by girls in the country, promoting awareness about the rights of girl children and increasing awareness of the importance of female education, health, and nutrition. The day also serves as an occasion to showcase the achievements of girls in various fields and inspire others to break gender stereotypes. As National Girl Child Day 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. National Girl Child Day 2024 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings and Wallpapers To Share and Make the Little Girls Feel Special.

National Girl Child Day 2024 Date

National Girl Child Day 2024 will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 24.

National Girl Child Day 2024 Theme

The theme for National Girl Child Day 2024 has not yet been announced.

National Girl Child Day History

National Girl Child Day was initiated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2008 and the Government of India to raise public awareness about inequities that girls face in Indian society. On this day, several programs are organized, including awareness campaigns about Save the Girl Child, child sex ratios, and the creation of a healthy and safe environment for girls. In 2019, the day was celebrated with the theme, 'Empowering Girls for a Brighter Tomorrow'. January 2024 Holiday Calendar: Check Dates of Major Indian Festivals and International Events in the First Month of the Year.

National Girl Child Day Significance

National Girl Child Day also serves as a reminder of the discrimination and inequalities that girls often face and encourages society to take steps toward their empowerment. On this day, various activities and events organised by government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and other institutions. These activities may include seminars, workshops, rallies, cultural programs, and awareness campaigns to highlight the importance of gender equality and the need to eliminate practices that discriminate against girls.

