If you think of National Girlfriends Day as a romantic occasion, then you probably got it wrong. Unlike Valentine's Day- the event is about the female friends with whom we have a bond of mutual affection. Girlfriends' Day is celebrated yearly to acknowledge girls' great chemistry. The occasion is hence about 'girl friends,' and it has nothing to do with a romantic entanglement. The occasion celebrates the friendly concourse and relaxation that the girl buddies enjoy with each other. The annual event is majorly marked in the United States and encourages women to get together and memorialize their exceptional glue of friendship. National Girlfriend Day 2022 will be observed on Monday, August 1. Here's a collection of National Girlfriend Day 2022 images, Female Friendship Day quotes, Happy National Girlfriend Day HD wallpapers, Female Friendship Day photos and more to celebrate the day.

Earlier in the 1800s, the term 'girlfriend' was used to address the childhood friend of a little girl. With time the meaning of the word got morphed. The history of National Girlfriend Day says that Mistress Susan created it for girl pals to communicate gratitude with one another on August 1, 2004. Girlfriend Day is a pleasing excuse to do something extra special for that wonderful female friend who has made your life amazing by her mere presence. If you are planning to binge-watch a show together or bake something that will tantalize your taste buds, don't forget to express your feelings and love to them. We have covered you with heart-melting quotes, wishes, messages and pictures.

Well, you can also decide to take a relaxing spa, weekend retreat or maybe pyjama night-stay with pizza and a glass of wine! The Girlfriend Day allows you to discuss your desires and aspirations in a secure space. The non-toxic circle of sisterhood have a history of fighting against the tide to achieve great things together.

