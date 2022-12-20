National Mathematics Day is celebrated every year on December 22. The day marks the birth anniversary of the legendary Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. On this day, the nation's people remember his contributions to the field of mathematics. On this day, the genius mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan was born in 1887 to a Tamil Brahmin Iyengar family in Erode, Tamil Nadu. Ramanujan was fondly known as 'the man who knew infinity.' As we gear to celebrate National Mathematics Day 2022, let’s learn about the history and significance of this day. International Day Of Mathematics 2022: Date, Objective And Significance Of Marking The Pi Day.

History of National Mathematics Day

Significant contributions have been made to the field of mathematics since ancient times. Various scholars, including Aryabhata, Brahmagupta, Mahavira, Bhaskara II, and Srinivasa Ramanujan, are remembered even today for their contributions. Srinivasa Ramanujan’s contributions regarding fractions, infinite series, number theory, mathematical analysis, etc., set an example in mathematics. World Maths Day 2022 Funny Memes & Jokes: Hilarious Posts Both Math Lovers and Haters Will Share Online.

In the year 2012, the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, paid tribute to Srinivasa Ramanujan at a function organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the great mathematician in Chennai. On that day, December 22 was declared National Mathematics Day. The day was first celebrated in the year 2012. Thereafter every year on December 22, National Mathematics Day is celebrated across the country.

Significance of National Mathematics Day

The day is significant for each one of us as it helps us reflect on the importance of mathematics in our everyday lives. National Mathematics Day raises awareness among people about the importance of mathematics for the development of humanity from the grassroots level. Ramanujan’s contributions provided in-depth analyses to solve complex mathematical problems using new concepts and ideas.

On this day, people engage in training and holding events based on mathematics where students and teachers set up camps. National Mathematics Day is celebrated in various schools, colleges, universities, and educational institutions in India.

