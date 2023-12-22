Every year, National Mathematics Day is celebrated in India on December 22, the birth anniversary of one of the greatest Indian mathematicians, Srinivasa Ramanujan. The celebration of National Mathematics Day was announced in 2012 by the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh. National Mathematics Day is celebrated in all schools and universities throughout the country. Ramanujan was born on December 22, 1887, into a Tamil Brahmin Iyengar family in Erode, in present-day Tamil Nadu. During his life, Ramanujan independently compiled nearly 3,900 results, which were mostly identities and equations. The aim of the National Mathematics Day is to promote the importance of mathematics and its role in scientific advancements. As National Mathematics Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. National Mathematics Day: Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 to Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi, 5 Brilliant Movies Based on the Lives of Math Stalwarts You Need To Check Out!

National Mathematics Day 2023 Date

National Mathematics Day 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, December 22.

National Mathematics Day History

The government of India declared December 22 as National Mathematics Day to mark the birth anniversary of the Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. The 2012 Indian stamp featured Ramanujan. The day was introduced by the then Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on December 26, 2011 at Madras University to mark the 125th birth anniversary of the Indian mathematician. On this occasion, Singh also announced that 2012 would be celebrated as the National Mathematics Year. Ever since, National Mathematics Day in India is celebrated on December 22 every year.

National Mathematics Day Significance

National Mathematics Day is an important day that honours one of the great mathematicians of India- Srinivasa Ramanujan. The day commemorates Ramanujan's exceptional mathematical achievements and aims to inspire young minds to pursue mathematics and scientific research. The day is marked with numerous events at schools and universities throughout the country. In 2017, a Ramanujan Math Park was opened in Kuppam, in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh to honour the contributions of the great mathematician.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2023 08:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).