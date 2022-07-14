National Nude Day is observed on July 14th to raise awareness about the beauty of the human body in its natural state. On this occasion take a look at the hot and bold actors who went nude on camera. National Nude Day 2022 Date & Significance: Popular Nude Beaches Around the World To Celebrate Naked Day!

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (File Image)

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan had gone topless, for a love-making scene with her now husband Saif Ali Khan in a 2009 action thriller film ‘Kurbaan’. Bebo faced a lot of backlash for teasing her bare back in the poster.

2. Sherlyn Chopra

Sherlyn Chopra (File Image)

The Bigg Boss Season 2 contestant is known for her bold and jaw-dropping photos and videos. The ‘Kamasutra 3D’ actor was the first Indian who posed nude for the famous American Playboy magazine in 2014.

3. Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta (File Image)

The ‘Jannat 2’ actor frequently shares her steaming hot pictures on her Instagram. The former ‘Miss India International’ shared a titillating lip-lock scene with Emraan Hashmi in her debut film. Post that, she went all nude in Vikram Bhatt’s directorial ‘Raaz 3: The third dimension’ in 2012.

4. Paoli Dam

Paoli Dam (File Image)

Bengali actor, Paoli Dam marked her Bollywood debut with a 2012 erotic thriller film Hate Story. The actor had performed a frontal-naked scene in the film and gathered a lot of appreciation from the netizens for her ultra-boldness.

5. Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat (File Image)

Actor Mallika Sherawat in her debut Hollywood film Hisss in 2012 performed multiple nude scenes. With record-breaking on-screen kissing scenes, the bold actor is known for her sensual romance with Emraan Hashmi in an erotic thriller film ‘Murder’.