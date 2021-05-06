Happy National Nurses Week 2021! This day is observed to commemorate and thank the nurses who spent day and night serving patients. ‍The United States of America (USA) celebrate Nurses Week every year from May 6 to May 12 . The aim of this week is to raise awareness about the essential role played by nurses in society. In the current situation when the world is braving a coronavirus pandemic, the nurses have shown immense dedication. It is important now more than ever to thank the nurses around you for the contribution to the well-being of the medical workers. National Nurses Day, which is today, May 6, 2021, marks the beginning of National Nurses Week, which ends on May 12 on the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Happy Nurses Day 2021 HD Images, National Nurses Week wishes, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings, Telegram GIF messages, Thank You notes and Signal greetings to send thoughtful sayings to honor nurses.

National Nurses Day is the first day of National Nursing Week, which concludes on Florence Nightingale’s birthday. which is on May 12. Yet the week was first observed in the US in October 1954 to mark the 100th anniversary of Nightingale’s pioneering work in Crimea. In February 1974, President Nixon proclaimed a National Nurse Week to be celebrated annually in May. Over the next eight years, various nursing organizations including the American Nurses Association (ANA) rallied to support calls for a “National Recognition Day for Nurses” on May 6, which was eventually proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan in 1982.

On National Nurses Day usually, celebratory events are held across the United States to honor the work of nurses, such as banquets, state and city proclamations, and seminars. However, since social gatherings are not allowed this year because people are asked to follow social distancing norms amid the lockdown, you can use social media to express your feelings. You can download Happy Nurses Day HD Images, wallpapers, GIF messages and greetings which are available for free download below.

WhatsApp Message Reads: There’s a Special Place Reserved for People Like You. You Are a Lifesaver. What Would I Have Done Without Your Help.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I’ll Never Underestimate the Power of a Nurse. You Have Been Amazing!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thanks for Being a Caregiver Who Cares.

Happy Nurses Day GIF

Send GIF With Message: Thank You For Your Service!

Download WhatsApp Stickers:

WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers and images to honour different occasions. The sticker images are available for both Android and iOS. You can CLICK HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp Stickers to mark National Nurses Week!

Normally on this National Nurses Week, the nurses receive gifts or flowers. This year you can take out some time from your schedule to share a motivational thought on social media to express your tribute to these hardworking frontline workers. We wish all nurses a very Happy Nurses Week 2021.

