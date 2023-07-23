National Parents Day is a special observance celebrated on the fourth Sunday of July every year. This year it will fall on July 23. As you observe National Parents Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Parents' Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the Day That Honours Parents for Their Selfless Love and Sacrifices.

National Parents Day was established by Congress in 1994 through a joint resolution and was signed into law by President Bill Clinton. The bill aimed to promote responsible parenting and to recognize, uplift, and support the role of parents in raising their children. The primary purpose of National Parents Day is to strengthen family bonds and encourage parental involvement in the lives of children. It serves as a reminder to spend quality time with parents and express gratitude for their love, guidance, and support.

On this day, various activities and events are organized across the country, including family picnics, cultural programs, parenting workshops, and community gatherings. It's also common for children to give gifts or cards to their parents as a token of appreciation and love. They plan special ways to make the day special for their parents and also to make them know how special they are. Here is a wide range collection of messages that you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them Happy National Parents Day 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

National Parents Day is majorly celebrated in the United States, while other countries have separate days to honour parents. Wish Mom and Dad With Quotes, HD Images, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status and SMS on Special Day.

Parents' Day 2023 Wishes and Greetings

Parents' Day Wishes 2023 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: There Is No Greater Love Than a Parent’s Love for Their Child. Happy Parent’s Day to All the Parents out There.

Parents' Day Wishes 2023 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Parents' Day, Mom and Dad. I Am So Lucky To Have Two Blessings Like You in My Life.

Parents' Day Wishes 2023 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Parents' Day to the Best Parents in the World! I Am Eternally Grateful to Both of You.

Parents' Day Wishes 2023 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Parents' Day. No Amount of Appreciation Is Enough To Express My Gratefulness to You.

Parents' Day Wishes 2023 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Parents, Your Compassion and Kindness Are Forever Motivating to Me! Happy Parents' Day.

Wishing everyone a Happy National Parents Day 2023!

