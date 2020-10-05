National Plus Size Appreciation Day is celebrated on October 6. It celebrates people whose body size is larger. The observance celebrates the beauty they are. At times when stereotypes categories people on the bass on their body shape and weight, National Plus Size Appreciation Day celebrates people in all sizes. The day highlights that no matter how your body looks, it is beautiful. It teaches to accept oneself the way they are and not go by presumptions of people or their talks. Plus-Size Model Anna O’Brien’s ‘Work Out’ TikTok Video Is Inspiring People Online.

Women Rock, Inc. founded National Plus Size Appreciation Day to boost the confidence for women and men around the world. It was founded in 2016 by Women Rock INC who believe in self-love and don't let the society decide how they should be. The Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed the celebration in 2017 to be observed annually.

You can participate in this day by becoming confidence to people who lack it due to negative body image they wee fed upon, since ages. Take the opportunity to tell them how they are wonderful inside out and to begin loving themselves. Tell them to wear their favourite clothes and celebrate with them. Society cannot decide how a person lives, it is one's decision to live it to the fullest. You can create awareness of the day by writing motivational thoughts and inspirational thoughts using the hashtag #NationalPlusSizeAppreciation Day. Plus Size Baby Store Panties Worn by Zero Size Models! Twitter Is Furious Over the Offensive Ad by Lingerie Company.

