National Productivity Day is celebrated every year in India on February 12 to mark the foundation day of the National Productivity Council (NPC) and to promote India's productivity culture. The NPC’s mission is to promote awareness towards increasing the productivity of the country. National Productivity Day is celebrated as part of National Productivity Week, which is observed from February 12 to 18. NPC is an autonomous body that promotes India's productivity culture and was founded in the year 1958. It comes under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. As National Productivity Day 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. When Is National Voters' Day 2024? Know Date, History and Significance of the Important Day That Celebrates Democracy in India.

National Productivity Day 2024 Date

National Productivity Day will be celebrated on Monday, February 12.

National Productivity Day 2024 Theme

The theme for National Productivity Day 2024 is ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Productivity Engine for Economic Growth’.

National Productivity Day History

The National Productivity Council (NPC) was set up in 1958 by the government of India as an autonomous organisation. NPC is now under DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, GoI and has been in the forefront of the productivity movement in India. NPC is a constituent of the Tokyo-based Asian Productivity Organisation (APO), an Inter-Governmental Body of which the Government of India is a founding member. NPC observes a week-long celebration as National Productivity Day from February 12 to February 18. The purpose behind this day is to increase the value of productivity, innovation, and efficiency. February 2024 Holidays Calendar: List of Major Festivals and Events in the Second Month of the Year.

National Productivity Day Significance

National Productivity Day is an important day as it aims to increase awareness about the importance of productivity, innovation, and efficiency. The day aims to highlight the importance of productivity to maximise production while maximising resource utilisation. The goal of National Productivity Day and National Productivity Week is to raise awareness about the importance of improving quality, efficiency, and competitiveness in all areas of the Indian economy so that India may become a global leader.

