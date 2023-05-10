National Receptionists Day is an annual observance celebrated on the second Wednesday in May. The special day is dedicated to the receptionists and highlights the vital role that they play in our lives. The day aims to recognize the importance of a receptionist's role. This year, National Receptionists Day 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 10. Receptionists have an essential role to play in our lives. Right from providing customer service to keeping track of appointments and doing all the paperwork, they do it all without any complaints. National Receptionist Day was first established in 1991 to recognize hardworking and dedicated individuals. Happy Nurses Week 2023 Greetings & Nurses Day Images: GIFs, Thank You Messages, WhatsApp Status and HD Wallpapers for All the Dutiful Nurses out There!

National Receptionist Day History

National Receptionists' Day was first launched in 1991 in the United States of America (USA). The day was marked to celebrate the role of professional receptionists. In 2012, Rapport, the UK's leading provider of Reception Services, launched it in the UK. Soon after other countries signed up to support this initiative and later, International Receptionists' Day (IRD) was formed. The day is now celebrated in many countries around the world, including the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland, Hong Kong, Australia, along with other European countries.

National Receptionist Day Significance

National Receptionist Day aims to encourage the recognition and importance of receptionists. Receptionists have numerous responsibilities to take care of, one of them is serving as a company’s first impression. Their job is also to maintain invoices and organise office maintenance and inventory. On National Receptionists' Day 2023, let's show some appreciation for these unsung heroes and how they help make our days smooth and hassle-free. This National Receptionist Day 2023, arrange a special lunch or breakfast for your receptionist or surprise him/her with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

