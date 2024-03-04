National Safety Day 2024 will be marked on March 4. This annual observance is a common practice in India focused on raising awareness about the importance of safety and promoting safe practices across various sectors. Every year, the celebration of National Safety Day is focused on a dedicated theme that helps narrow down the line of communication. The National Safety Day awareness campaigns help educate people better and help build public and personal safety in India. As we prepare to celebrate National Safety Day 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate it, National Safety Day 2024 theme and more.

When is National Safety Day 2024?

National Safety Day is celebrated every year on March 4 in India. In fact, the National Safety Council, India is marking March 4, 2024 to March 10, 2024 as National Safety Week. It is focused on organizing programs that help increase safety if the people are out and about.

National Safety Day 2024 Theme

Every year, the celebration of National Safety Day is focused on a dedicated theme. Not only does this help set the tone of communication, but it also streamlines our core message better. The National Safety Day 2024 theme is “Focus on Safety Leadership for ESG Excellence.” the celebration of Focus on Safety Leadership for ESG Excellence. The celebration of National Safety Day was first initiated in 1972 and has been an important feat ever since. The celebration is focused on commemorating the formation of NSC - the National Safety Council of India.

There are various key mottos or objectives that are usually followed while celebrating National Safety Day. The main purpose of this celebration has been to increase awareness about safety practices in India.

