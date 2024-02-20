Science has changed the way people live and think. It has made lives and living better for humans all over the world in unthinkable ways. From the iPhone to airplanes, from computers to robots, what has not been achieved with the help of science? Going by this, it is easy to understand what science can do in our lives. India, too, has many contributions to science. Many great Indian scientists and physicists were born in India and have brought India to the forefront of science and technology. One such physicist is Dr C. V. Raman, who is also known as Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman. He made a very important discovery in spectroscopy. This discovery was later named after him. It is called the 'Raman Effect' or the 'Raman Scattering.' His discovery transformed spectroscopy. To commemorate his discovery, India celebrates National Science Day annually on February 28. Celebrating science highlights achievements, encourages innovation, and encourages youths to pursue careers in science, ultimately contributing to the development and well-being of the country and even local communities. Today, National Science Day is celebrated to appreciate science and technology. National Science Day: 7 Interesting Facts About Indian Physicist CV Raman, The Man Behind ‘Raman Effect’.

National Science Day 2024 Date

Every year, India celebrates National Science Day on February 28.

National Science Day 2024 Theme

The theme for National Science Day 2024 is ‘Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat.’ The theme for this year focuses on the efforts, achievements, and accomplishments of Indian scientists. It aims to address challenges through home-grown technologies for the betterment of the country. The theme not only marks the beginning of a new era for Indian scientists, but it is also an opportunity for the scientific community, both domestic and international, to work together not just for the betterment of India but for global prospects and issues as well. The theme aims to highlight the importance of science in our daily lives and how it contributes to a society’s development.

National Science Day History

Dr C. V. Raman, a Tamil Brahmin, worked at the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science in Kolkata, West Bengal, from 1907 to 1933. During this time, he conducted research on various topics in physics. His discovery of the 'Raman Effect' marked a turning point in the field of spectroscopy. This was a great discovery in the field of science in Indian history. For his discovery, Dr C. V. Raman was awarded the prestigious Nobel Prize. It was the first Nobel Prize that India had ever won. In the year 1986, the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) requested that the Indian Government mark February 28 as National Science Day. This was accepted by the Indian Government, and February 28 was declared National Science Day in India. The first National Science Day was celebrated on February 28, 1987, to commemorate the scientific discovery made by Dr C. V. Raman. He was also honoured with India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna in 1954.

What is the Raman Effect?

Dr C. V. Raman discovered that whenever light travels through a transparent medium, part of the redirected light changes its spectrum and intensity.

National Science Day Significance

National Science Day plays a very important role, as it is celebrated with the aim of spreading the importance of science and its use in our daily lives. It encourages people to study more about science and pursue careers in science and technology. It highlights important scientific achievements in the past, thereby encouraging the advancement of technologies for the betterment of society. Despite many significant achievements, certain sections of our society are still guided by superstitions, blind faith, and various beliefs. This needs to undergo a change. Last but not least, innovations can even help transform the lives of specially-abled people.

Hence, National Science Day commemorates Dr C. V. Raman's groundbreaking discovery and highlights the importance of science in improving lives and shaping the future.

