About 800 000 people die due to suicide every year, which is one person every 40 seconds as per WHO and suicide can be prevented by lending support to each other, especially the people in need. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it becomes critical now more than ever to help protect our mental health and cope with the feeling of uncertainty and fear which becomes very easy to penetrate amongst us. However, the best part about all this is that we can make a difference and help reduce the suicide rate by doing simple things. Every year, National Suicide Prevention Week is observed from September 6 to 12.

Right from knowing the warning signs of suicide to lending a helping hand to the person you think is suicidal, we as a community can do a lot. Communication is the key here, it is important to talk to people. Moreover, one must also take care of their own mental health and seek help whenever required. The annual week-long campaign, National Suicide Prevention Week is observed in the United States to drawing the attention of the health professionals and the general public towards the important subject. Let's discuss the history, date and significance of National Suicide Prevention Week!

National Suicide Prevention Week History

As of 2011, the American Association of Suicidology (AAS), which sponsors NSPW, estimates that there are over 4.6 million survivors of attempted suicide in the United States. As of 2009, suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the U.S. annually, with 33,000 fatalities resulting from approximately 1.8 million attempts every year. Researchers report that more than 90 percent of suicide fatalities had depression or "another diagnosable mental illness or substance abuse disorder."

National Suicide Prevention Week Theme & Significance

September 6 – 12, 2020 is the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s (AFSP) annual National Suicide Prevention Week. This year’s message is: #KeepGoing. AFSP reminds us all that there are simple things we can each do in order to protect and safeguard our mental health, and that together, we can make a difference on the mental health of our community and those around us. . . and…together we can #KeepGoing!

