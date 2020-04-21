National Tea Day 2020 Quotes and Images: 11 Sayings About ‘Chai’ That Will Leave You With PositiviTEA and Also Serve As Best Instagram Captions!

National Tea Day 2020 Quotes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is time for tea lovers to rejoice. Every year on April 21, National Tea Day is observed in the United Kingdom. The day is to celebrate the drinking of tea. The beverage has been their drink of choice since centuries like many people across the globe. Green tea, Black tea, Herbal tea, Oolong, White tea, Fermented tea or Yellow tea, the aromatic beverage has so many flavours with a huge fan following. If you are as passionate about 'Chai' as many others out there, we bring some of the greatest quotes that will leave you with positiviTEA. Here are eleven National Tea Day 2020 quotes and sayings with images to celebrate the love for this beverage that has only gotten better and tastier! These quotes on Tea also serve as best Instagram captions. Microwaving Tea Is Better Than Brewing Tea in the Stove: Here's What Makes It a Healthier Choice According To Science.

It is no secret that tea has existed for centuries, and National Tea Day in the UK celebrates this very long-time relationship between humans and the beverage. It is such a versatile drink. You can have it hot or iced, depending on your mood and weather, with flavours and sweetness added. There is nothing better but putting a kettle on and fixing yourself a carefully-made cup of tea on a lazy afternoon. Our collection of National Tea Day 2020 quotes speaks all these emotions that are connected with a cup of tea. These sayings on tea may just make you fall for the beverage, even more. National Tea Day 2020 Date: Significance And Celebrations of the Day Dedicated to the Widely Consumed Beverage.

1. You Can Never Get a Cup of Tea Large Enough or a Book Long Enough to Suit Me.” - C.S. Lewis

2. “Drink Your Tea Slowly and Reverently, As if It Is the Axis on Which the World Earth Revolves – Slowly, Evenly, Without Rushing Toward the Future.” - Thich Nhat Hanh, the Miracle of Mindfulness

3. “Tea to the English Is Really a Picnic Indoors.”- Alice Walker

4. “Thank God for Tea! What Would the World Do Without Tea! How Did It Exist? I Am Glad I Was Not Born Before Tea.” - Sydney Smith, a Memoir of the Rev. Sydney Smith

5. “Tea Is Like the Whole World in a Small Cup.” - Zhanna Koiviola

6. “Tea … Is a Religion of the Art of Life.” - Kakuzō Okakura

7. “Tea Is Liquid Wisdom.” – Anonymous

8. “I Would Rather Have a Cup of Tea Than Sex.” – Boy George

9. “Tea Is the Magic Key to the Vault Where My Brain Is Kept.” ― Frances Hardinge

10. “While There Is Tea, There Is Hope.” ― Arthur Wing Pinero

11. “A Cup of Tea Would Restore My Normality” – Douglas Adams

So, the next time you are sipping a cup of tea, maybe, you can snap a selfie with your favourite mug and use the above quotes as fun captions. You can also send these quotes to the crazy tea lovers, you know. Happy National Tea Day!