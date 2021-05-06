Gone are the days when we used to eagerly wait for the weekend so that we can go on a short trip to relax, before the mundane! Travel has the power to reconnect with yourself, connect to people with places and expose to new cultures and ways of life. The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on tourism across the globe. We can only hope for better days. In the United States of America, the first week of May is dedicated to the travel industry. This year too, the event, called National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) is observed with a unique theme in supporting and rebuilding the nation. National Travel and Tourism Week 2021 began on May 2, and continues till May 8. From the observance history to its significance, in this article, you will find more details about the week-long event marked to boost the travel industry.

National Travel and Tourism Week 2021 (US) Dates and Theme

The first week of May in the US is observed as National Travel and Tourism Week. A tradition first celebrated in 1984, this year, its week-long observance is from May 2 to May 8. The theme for National Travel and Tourism Week 2021 is ‘The Power of Travel.’

National Travel and Tourism Week: History and Significance

The National Travel and Tourism Week aims to unite communities across the US to celebrate the countless ways travel enhances economic growth, jobs, and personal well-being. It is an annual tradition for the US travel community. Even though not much is known about the event’s history, it was first observed in 1984, established by a Congressional joint resolution passed in 1983.

The travel industry across the world has been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the efforts to revive the industry will be challenging. The National Travel and Tourism Week 2021 theme is ‘The Power of Travel,’ in recognition of the industry’s role in supporting vibrant communities, restoring the economy, rebuilding the workforce, and reconnecting the country. The national event offers everyone a moment to reflect on how far we have come in the face of a global crisis and a chance to rebuild, but safely and inclusively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2021 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).