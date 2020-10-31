National Unity Day is celebrated in India on October 31 every year. The birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the celebration of National Unity Day, first started in 2016. Also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, National Unity Day 2020 will be celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was known as the Iron Man of India, and his contributions to bringing our country together during India’s fight for independence. People enjoy sharing Happy National Unity Day wishes, Images and Wallpapers of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, National Unity Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family. To celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, we bring you National Unity Day 2020 HD images and wallpapers for free download online.

National Unity Day celebrations were started by the Indian Government to provide an opportunity to reaffirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our country. Born on October 31, 1875, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is known for his contributions to India’s freedom struggle. Touted to be a key contributor to the Indian constitution, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was one of the most successful lawyers in the country.

He joined India’s struggle for freedom in 1917, after meeting Mahatma Gandhi. He went on to become the force behind Gujarat’s Satyagraha and did a lot of relief work during the Gujarat famine. As we prepare to celebrate National Unity Day, here are some Happy National Unity Day wishes, Images and Wallpapers of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, National Unity Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friends and family.

National Unity Day 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ekata Manushya Ke Unnati Ka Maarg Hain

National Unity Day 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ekata Aur Prem Se Karo Moh, Krodh Aur Phoot Bhavana Se Karo Sada Droh.

National Unity Day 2020 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: There Is Beauty and Power in Unity. Happy National Unity Day

National Unity Day 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Alone You Are a Drop, but in a Team, We Form an Ocean. Happy National Unity Day

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ekta Ke Kaaran Hi Is Dharati Par Sabhi Kaam Safal Ban Sakate Hain. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Ki Shubhkamnayen

National Unity Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp stickers are available both on Android and iOS versions. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE.

Sardar Vallabhbhai led the Indian National Congress and organised their elections in 1934 and 1937. He was also given the mammoth of a task of unifying all 565 princely states to independent India. It was this heroic act of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel that earned him the title of ‘Iron Man of India.’ He was also awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously for this contribution. We wish you all a very happy National Unity Day 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2020 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).