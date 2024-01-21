Every year, National Voters' Day is observed in India on January 25 to encourage young voters to take part in the electoral process. The day was started by the government in 2011 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The celebrations of National Voters’ Day typically include voter registration drives, educational programs in schools and colleges, and outreach initiatives to encourage eligible citizens to enroll and verify their voter details. The Election Commission of India, along with governmental and non-governmental organisations, plays an important role in educating people about the electoral process. As National Voters' Day 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day.

National Voters' Day 2024 Date

National Voters' Day 2024 will be celebrated on Thursday, January 25.

National Voters' Day History

National Voters' Day was established in 2011 by the Election Commission of India to encourage and maximise the enrollment of eligible citizens as voters. The primary purpose of National Voters' Day is to promote democratic participation, educate people about the electoral process, and highlight the importance of voting in a democratic system. The day marks the foundation day of the Election Commission, which was established on January 25, 1950. National Voters’ Day Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, Wallpapers, Quotes and SMS To Share With Family and Friends.

National Voters' Day Significance

National Voters' Day serves as an important platform to educate the masses about the importance of voting. On this day, various events and activities are organised across the country, including voter awareness campaigns, seminars, workshops, and competitions in schools and colleges. The day serves as an opportunity to celebrate the right to vote and to motivate young and eligible citizens to register as voters and participate actively in the democratic process. Special ceremonies are often held at the state and district levels to felicitate new voters and recognise the contributions of individuals and organisations in promoting voter awareness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2024 09:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).