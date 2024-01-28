National Voters' Day (NVD) is celebrated annually on January 25th in India. The day holds significance as it marks the foundation of the Election Commission of India, which was established on January 25, 1950. The primary aim of National Voters Day is to encourage and facilitate the enrolment of eligible citizens into the electoral process, promoting the importance of active participation in democracy. On this day, various events and programs are organised across the country to create awareness about the electoral process. As you observe National Voters' Day 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of quotes and messages that you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day. Slogans, WhatsApp Messages, HD Images With Thoughts On Voters' Rights To Send on 25th January

On this day, special emphasis is placed on educating young and first-time voters about the significance of their role in shaping the nation's future. These initiatives often include voter registration drives, seminars, and outreach programs in schools and colleges to empower the youth with the knowledge and responsibility of exercising their right to vote. Here is a wide range of collections of quotes and messages saying Happy National Voters' Day 2024 that you can download and share with all your friends and family.

National Voters' Day 2024 Images and HD Wallpapers

National Voters' Day Wishes (File Image)

National Voters' Day 2024 Images and HD Wallpapers

National Voters' Day Wishes (File Image)

National Voters' Day 2024 Images and HD Wallpapers

National Voters' Day Wishes (File Image)

National Voters' Day 2024 Images and HD Wallpapers

National Voters' Day Wishes (File Image)

National Voters' Day 2024 Images and HD Wallpapers

National Voters' Day Wishes (File Image)

The celebration of NVD serves as a reminder of the fundamental principles of democracy, emphasising the idea that every vote counts. It is an occasion to celebrate the strength and vibrancy of the democratic system in India and encourages citizens to engage actively in the electoral process. Through these efforts, National Voters Day plays a crucial role in fostering a sense of civic duty and responsibility among the citizens, ultimately contributing to the strengthening of the democratic fabric of the nation.

Wishing everyone a Happy National Voters' Day 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2024 12:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).