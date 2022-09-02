National Wildlife Day is observed annually to raise awareness about the species surrounding us. This day revolves around learning about endangered species and about the efforts for the preservation and conservation of wildlife that are being made. It also brings to focus the preservation and conservation measures that are needed in light of the increasing exploitation of several species and their decreasing habitats due to human intervention. Amidst concerns about climate change, increasing global warming, deforestation and urbanisation, the natural habitats of several species have been destroyed on a large scale. This day focuses on the ways in which we can contribute to the preservation of wildlife. Read on to learn more about the date, history, significance and ways to observe National Wildlife Day 2022. World Wildlife Day 2022: Date, Theme, History And Significance of The Day That Celebrates Diversity of Life on The Planet.

Date & History of National Wildlife Day

This day is observed on September 4 every year and was founded in 2005 by animal behaviourist and philanthropist Colleen Paige to raise awareness about endangered animals and their plight globally and to involve more people in the preservation and conservation of endangered species. This day was also created to honour wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin. This day encourages wildlife enthusiasts and individuals to stand up for the voiceless members of our community to preserve their natural habitat and create a safe and comfortable environment for them to live in. Happy Cat Month 2022 Quotes & Messages: Share These Quirky Cat Quotes To Celebrate and Appreciate Our Furry Companions

Significance and Ways To Observe National Wildlife Day

This day reminds us about how deeply we are connected with nature and how the environment has a direct impact on our lives. While we appreciate all the natural wonders around us, this day serves as a reminder that a large number of animals are endangered and are facing a loss of habitat due to man-made interventions and encroachments. To restore the balance in nature, this day urges us to take steps towards the preservation and conservation of wildlife. The ways in which we can observe this day include taking a hike and finding spots of natural beauty to truly appreciate them and realise their importance. We can also read up about endangered species and donate to agencies working hard for the preservation of wildlife. It’s also the right time to plant trees and pick up the trash on the roads, thereby cleaning the environment and making it more habitable.

On National Wildlife Day 2022, we can do our bit by raising awareness about endangered species and contributing towards the betterment of our immediate environment by joining causes we genuinely believe in. Happy National Wildlife Day to everyone!

