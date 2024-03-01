Women’s History Month is marked throughout the month of March. The observance is focused on highlighting the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society. It is celebrated during March in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Since International Women’s Day 2024 will also be marked on March 8, the commemoration of National Women's History Month coincides with the same month. As we prepare to celebrate National Women's History Month 2024, here is everything you need to know about how to celebrate National Women's History Month and more. Zero Discrimination Day 2024 Date, Theme, History and Significance: Know About the Day That Promotes Diversity and Equality.

When is National Women's History Month 2024?

National Women's History Month will be marked throughout March 2024 in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. Every year, the observance of National Women's History Month is focused on a dedicated theme that helps celebrate this day with a more streamlined and organized line of communication.

National Women's History Month 2024 Theme

The theme for National Women's History Month every year is set by the National Women’s History alliance. National Women's History Month 2024 Theme is "Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion."

Women's History Month Colours

There are three colours significant to Women's History Month celebrations, and they are purple, green and white.

We hope that the celebration of National Women's History Month helps you to remember the rich and sometimes troubled history of the struggles to attain women’s rights. The fact that women could not have access to basic rights like owning a bank account or registering to vote, less than a century ago is a reminder to cherish the rights we finally have and make sure to safeguard it. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy National Women's History Month!

