Sharad Navaratri is a major festival celebrated grandly amongst the Hindus. This nine-night festival of worship of Goddess Shakti starts on October 17 as the festival starts from Pratipada of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month which continues till Navami. The first day is dedicated to Ghatasthapana which literally translates to the installation of Kalash and it marks the beginning of Navratri. The nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped and the devotees observe fast for Mata Rani for nine days. On the first day of Navratri, Ghatasthapana takes place in the auspicious time also known as Shubh Muhurat. We bring to you amazing Ghatasthapana images, HD wallpapers, along with Navratri 2020 wishes, Happy Navratri 2020 greetings, Ghatasthapana wishes in Marathi and more that you can easily download.

Ghatasthapana involves devotees invoking Goddess Durga Maa into their homes before worshipping her for the next nine days. This time because of the pandemic and social distancing norms, people will have their Devi Maa darshan from their homes. But you can surely have virtual celebrations of Navaratri for which you can use these invite messages and cards for Ghatasthapana 2020. Navratri Ghatasthapana 2020 Invitation Cards For Virtual Celebrations: WhatsApp Messages and Images to Send Invites to Friends and Family For Navaratri.

You can even check out Ghatasthapana invitation cards in Marathi for virtual celebrations, right from WhatsApp messages to images to send invites to your friends and family for Navaratri. This is why we got a collection of Ghatasthapana messages, Ghatasthapana 2020 images, Navratri Ghatasthapana SMS, wishes, Ghatasthapana messages in Marathi, Navratri greetings in Hindi, Navratri 2020 Ghatasthapana images, WhatsApp Stickers, and more. Navratri 2020 Holy Mantra, Wishes and Greetings: Send Good Luck & Positivity to Your Loved Ones Through These Maa Durga Chants During Sharad Navaratri.

Before the wishes you might want to know the Kalash Sthapana Muhurat and the auspicious time during Sharad Navratri:

Pratipada Date Start - October 17, 2020 at 01:00 A.M.

Contest date ends - October 17, 2020 at 09:08 p.m.

Ghat Establishment Muhurta time from 06:27 am to 10:13 am

Abhijit Muhurta will be from 11:44 am to 12:29 am

Ghatasthapana 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Ghatasthapana 2020

Ghatasthapana Invite:

Ghatasthapana invitation (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: आज पासून सुरु होणाऱ्या नवरात्री उत्सवाच्या तुमाला सर्वांना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

आपल्या घरच्या देवीच्या आरती साठी तुम्हाला सर्वांना खास निमंत्रण

तारीख: १७ - २५ ऑक्टोबर

वेळ:

लिंक:

Ghatasthapana Puja (File Image)

Happy Ghatasthapana

Happy Ghatasthapana (File Image)

One must place soil under that vessel and sow barley seeds on it. After sprinkling some water you must place the Kalash and also make a swastika on it. It is advised to fill the urn with Ganges water and add whole betel nuts, flowers and durva, Pancha Ratna and coin. You have place mango leaves next, add rice and that will be topped by a tied coconut.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2020 09:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).