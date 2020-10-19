Navratri 2020 Messages in Gujarati for Free Download Online: Navratri also spelt as Navaratri is a nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, is celebrated with much pomp and show in the Indian state of Gujarat. It is one of the most popular festivals of the country with colourful Dandiya Raas and Garba nights held during Navratri Mahotsav. Of course, this year is going to be a lot different with the world battling pandemic, and wide-scale celebrations put on hold to minimise the spread of coronavirus. But there is no limit on connecting with your family and friends online and enjoying virtual celebrations. Sending good wishes, positive messages and festive greetings is a lovely gesture, and that is why we bring you a collection of Navratri 2020 wishes in Gujarati, Navratri wishes in the Gujarati language (નવરાત્રી શુભેચ્છા), Navratri wishes in Gujarati with images, Navratri 2020 images, Happy Navratri 2020 text messages, Happy Navratri greetings, HD wallpapers, SMS, WhatsApp Stickers, and more.

Gujarati festivals are incomplete without mentioning about Navratri. The word "Navaratri" means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, with "Nava" meaning 'nine' and "Ratri" meaning 'nights.' And these nine nights are filled with prayers, dance, music, and a lot of fun. Yes, Navratri 2020 celebrations will be different amid pandemic. However, devotees instead must worship Maa Durga and her nine manifestations with utmost dedication to bless the earthlings for better days ahead. There are so many legends associated with Navratri celebrations in Gujarat. People in the state are great devotees of Lord Krishna, and the nine-night fun-filled festivity reflects his relationship with Gopis. According to another mythological legend, Devi Sati reborn as Maa Uma visits her parent's home during Navratri. She arrives from Kailash every year with her four children Ganesh, Kartik, Saraswati, and Lakshmi and two of her best friends or 'sakhis' called Jaya and Bijaya. It is similar to Maa Durga's arrival along with Ganesh, Kartik, Saraswati, and Lakshmi during Durga Puja celebration in the eastern states of West Bengal and Assam.

As mentioned above, there would be no usual celebrations in terms of outdoor activities, but it is time to stay safe indoors and celebrate the festival. We are bringing some lovely Navratri wishes in the local language that will give your festive greetings a personal touch.

WhatsApp Message Reads: માતા અંબે લાલ રંગ પહેરીને આવ્યા છે. વીજળીની ચમકતી માતા જ્યારે મુસ્કુરાઇ ચહેરા। દેવों ને આકાશ થી પુષ્પ બરસાયે, લાલ ચુનારી સ્ટાર્સ સાથે આવીને મા શેરોવાલી!

WhatsApp Message Reads: દુર્ગા માતા ને વિનંતી કરુ છુ કે, આપના જીવન માં સુખ-શાંતી છલ્કાવી દે. આપની દરેક ઈચ્છાઓ જલ્દી થી પૂર્ણ કરી દે. નવરાત્રી પર્વ ની આપને ઢેરો શુભ-કામના.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mātā Jagadambā Rāṇī Sinha Para Savāra Chē. Durgā Mātā Du Suphaphēriṅga Kha Nābūda Karavā Āvī Chē. Badhē Khuśīnō Varasāda Hatō. Mātā Tēnō Cahērō Khūba Ja Sundara Chē. Śubha Navarātrī.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ākhā Viśvanī Rakṣā Karē Chē Mā, Mana Nī Śāntī Āpē Chē Mā, Amārī Bhakti Nē Sāmbhaḷē Chē Mā, Amārā Badhā Nī Rakṣā Karē Chē Mā..Badhā Nē Hēppī Navarātrī!!!

WhatsApp Message Reads: આ નવરાત્રી ઉત્સવ ની જેમ આપનું, જીવન પણ સુખોથી છલકી જાય, એવા મારા આશીર્વાદ, મા દુર્ગા સૌનું ભલું કરે ..નવરાત્રી પર્વ ની આપને ઢેરો શુભ-કામના.

How to Download Navratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

WhatsApp Stickers are a hit, and there is no way they can be kept out of the picture on a festival day. Navratri is going to be no different. In fact, special Navratri WhatsApp Stickers with text in Gujarati font are also available. HERE is the download link to get Navratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers. We wish all our readers a very Happy Navratri 2020! Navratri Hardik Shubheccha!!

