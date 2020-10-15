Navratri 2020 messages in Hindi and Images: Sharad Navratri, the most popular of four Navratri festival kicks off on October 17. The nine-day Hindu festival is observed in the honour of the divine feminine power Devi Durga will end with Vijayadashami or Dussehra celebration on October 25. Devotees worship Navdurga, the nine avatars of Maa Durga on each day of the festival. People begin by extending greetings online via messaging apps and social media platforms. Especially with pandemic looming over us, it is better to stay safe inside and send festive wishes and greetings online. We bring you a lovely collection of Navratri wishes in Hindi, Happy Navratri 2020 greetings, Navratri wishes images in Hindi, Mata Rani photos, Navratri images and HD wallpapers, Sharad Navaratri WhatsApp Stickers, Navratri SMS, and more for free download.

There might be no Garba or Dandiya with state governments banning Navratri Mahotsav. The tough call has been taken keeping the health crisis looming over us amid coronavirus pandemic. But one should not be disheartened by the scaled-down celebrations and instead, look forward to worshipping Maa Durga wholeheartedly at their homes. Devotees will worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga during the nine-day festival. Maa Shailaputri on October 17 (Saturday), Maa Brahmacharini on October 18 (Sunday), Maa Chandraghanta October 19 (Monday), Maa Kushmanda on October 20 (Tuesday), Maa Skandamata on October 21 (Wednesday), Maa Katyayani on October 22 (Thursday), Maa Kaalratri on October 23 (Friday), Maa Mahagauri on October 24 (Saturday) and Maa Siddhidatri on October 25 (Sunday).

We pray to Goddess Durga to bless everyone with the best of time, celebrations, and success in life this year. Best wishes for a joyous Navratri with lots of joy, happiness, and peace. If you too are looking to send happy and positive messages to your near and dear ones, we have the best collection for you all. It includes Navratri wishes in Hindi 2020, Navratri wishes in Hindi, Navratri wishes in Hindi with images, Navratri wishes in Hindi with name, Navratri wishes in Hindi with images HD, Navratri wishes in Hindi text, Navratri wishes in Hindi for WhatsApp, Navratri wishes in Hindi status, Navratri wishes in Hindi with images download, Navratri messages 2020, Navratri messages for WhatsApp, Navratri messages quotes in Hindi, Navratri messages images, Navratri messages for friends, and more.

Happy Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaya Hai Maa Durga Ka Tyohaar. Maa Aap Aur Aapke Parivaar Par Sada Apni Kripa Banaye Rakhe Aapko Navaratri Ke Pawan Avsar Par Bahut Bahut Badhai Ho. Navratri Ki Shubhkamnayein!

Happy Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lakshmi Ka Hath Ho, Saraswati Ka Sath Ho, Ganesh Ka Niwas Ho, Aur Maa Durga Ke Ashirwad Se Aapke Jeevan Mai Prakash Hi Prakash Ho! Navratri Ki Shubhkamnayein!

Happy Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Devi Maa Ke Kadam Aapke Ghar Me Aaye, Aap Khushi Se Nahaye, Pareshaniya Aapse Aankhein Churaye, Aap Sabhi Ko Navratri Ki Shubhkamnayein!

Happy Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: आपकी हर इच्छा हो पूरी, कोई भी आरजू ना रहे अधूरी, करते हैं मां दुर्गा से विनती, आपकी हर मनोकामना हो पूरी. नवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएं!

Happy Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: हमको था इंतजार वो घड़ी आ गई, होकर सिंह पर सवार माता रानी आ गई. नवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएं!

How to Download Navratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

WhatsApp Stickers have been such a hit. Be it teenagers or elderlies, everyone is glued to sending cute festive stickers. For Navratri, several apps will cater your specific needs such as stickers with short and sweet Navratri 2020 messages, Mata Rani photo stickers, Navdurga images stickers and so on. HERE is the download link. May the Goddess of cosmic powers bless everyone with Her divine benediction Happy Navratra!

