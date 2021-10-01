October marks the beginning of the festive month. With the Navratra 2021 starting from October 7, Wednesday, festivities begin across India. People come together for celebrating the festival of Navratri, Dussehra, Karva Chauth and then Diwali.

October and November months are all about celebrations. And with celebrations comes weight gain. But, no worries! Yoga comes to rescue those who are very conscious about gaining weight this festive season. We at LatestLY, have brought together a list of five asanas that you can practise every day at home to stay away from the festival weight gain. How Sabudana (Tapioca) Helps You Lose Weight.

Suryanamaskar(Sun Salutations)

Suryanamaskar is a series of 12 poses done together in a flow. One round of Surya namaskar burns approximately 13.09 calories. Doing 12 sets of suryanamaskar will help you burn approximately 416 calories.

VeerBhadrasana (The Warrior Pose)

VeerBhadrasana not only helps in losing weight but also flattens the abs. Trying different varieties of warrior poses can help burn fat and tone muscles in a very effective way.

Phalakasana/ Kumbhakasana (Plank Pose)

The plank pose enhances metabolism by strengthening the core muscles. It is very helpful in reducing belly fat. Therefore, enjoy the festival sweets guilt-free if you are practising this regularly.

Ustrasana (The Camel Pose)

Ustrasana is very helpful for women with PCOS to reduce weight. The effects of this asana can be seen on the belly fat within a week. Along with reducing fat, this asana plays an important role in the proper functioning of the abdominal muscles.

Naukasana (The Boat Pose)

Naukasana aims at balancing your core in the lying position. It is one of the most challenging poses of the core. It strengthens the core and obliques, thus, promoting fat burn over these areas.

Yoga is a low-impact exercise that has gained popularity worldwide to calm the mind and gain flexibility. Many people assume that Yoga is not an intense activity and might not help in weight reduction, but the fact is, if done correctly many asanas of Yoga can help you burn more calories than any other intense workout. Try these five asanas to keep your weight under control as you fast and feast during Navratri 2021.

