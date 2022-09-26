Navratri is a Hindu festival dedicated to different avatars of Maa Durga. It is celebrated four times a year, with the two major ones being - Chaitra Navratri, celebrated sometime in April and then Sharad Navratri in September or October. This year, Sharad Navratri 2022 begins on Monday, September 26. The festival is dedicated to worshipping Navadurga, the nine forms of Devi Durga. And as you celebrate different forms of Maa Durga during Navratri 2022, here is a collection of Happy Sharad Navratri images, Maa Durga wallpapers, Navratri 2022 greetings, and wishes that you can download and send to one and all as greetings for the day. Navratri 2022 Wishes for Family: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Maa Durga Wallpapers, SMS and Quotes To Celebrate September-October Sharad Navratri.

Devotees fast during these nine days of Navratri. Each day is dedicated to a different form of Maa Durga. The nine forms of Goddess Durga worshipped are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. The nine forms of Goddess Durga are associated with nine different colours. Therefore, devotees wear and offer clothes according to the colour of each day. The day-wise colours according to Navratri 2022 are white, red, royal blue, yellow, green, grey, orange, peacock green and pink. Here are HD Images and Wallpapers of different forms of Maa Durga that you can download and send to one and all as the greetings of Navratri 2022. Navdurga Images for Sharad Navratri 2022: List of Nine Forms of Maa Durga, Their Significance & Bhog Offered to Them During Shardiya Navratri.

Sharad Navratri 2022 Greetings: Share Wishes and Messages To Worship the Nine Forms of Maa Durga

Goddess Durga is associated with protection, strength, motherhood, destruction and wars. On the sixth day of Navratri starts, Durga Puja, where people celebrate her victory over Mahishasur. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil. It is marked by scripture recitations, performance arts, revelry, gift giving, family visits, feasting and public processions. Celebrating Durga Puja during the last days of Navratri, you can download HD Images and wallpapers of Goddess Durga from our wide range of collections and send them to your family and friends as greetings for the day. Wishing everyone a Happy Navratri 2022!

