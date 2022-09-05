Sharad Navratri or Sharadiya Navratri is celebrated in the month of Ashwin, which falls in the Gregorian month of September or October. "Sharad" means "autumn" while "Navratri" stands for "nine nights." So, the nine-day festival is celebrated with absolute joy and delight all over the country. Navratri begins on the first day of the bright fortnight of Ashvini month. Sharad Navratri 2022 begins on September 26, Monday and ends on October 5, Wednesday. Devotees worship nine forms of Maa Durga on each day of Sharad Navratri. Idols of the Goddess are kept in public places and worshipped in different forms in different Indian states. It is believed that Maa Durga appears in distinct forms during Navratri, which is depicted through nine variant colours and shades. So, before you begin your preparations for Shardiya Navratri 2022, get a list of colours to wear on the nine days of September-October Navratri. Below, find Navratri Colours 2022 list with dates to take blessings of Maa Durga in traditional style.

Navratri Colours 2022 List With Dates

Day 1 (September 26) - Ghatasthapana/Pratipada, Colour - White

Day 2 (September 27) - Dwitiya Brahmacharini Puja, Colour - Red

Day 3 (September 28) - Tritiya Chandraghanta Puja, Colour - Royal Blue

Day 4 (September 29) - Chaturthi Kushmanda Puja, Colour - Yellow

Day 5 (September 30) - Panchami Skandamata Puja, Colour - Green

Day 6 (October 1) - Shashthi Katyayani Puja, Colour - Gray

Day 7 (October 2) - Saptami Kalaratri Puja, Colour - Orange

Day 8 (October 3) - Ashtami Mahagauri Puja, Colour - Peacock Green

Day 9 (October 4) - Navami Ayudha Puja & Navratri Parana, Colour - Pink

9 Days Date-Wise List of Navratri Colour and Their Significance

1. Ghatasthapana/Pratipada, Colour - White: Worship Maa Shaipultri wearing white clothes on September 26, 2022.

2. Dwitiya Brahmacharini Puja, Colour - Red: Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of Sharad Navratri, which will be observed on September 27, 2022. Wearing red is believed to enlighten the auspiciousness of the day.

3. Tritiya Chandraghanta Puja, Colour - Royal Blue: Devotees worship Devi Chandraghanta on the third day of Shardiya Navratri. Tritiya Day falls on September 28, 2022, when people will wear royal blue outfits to mark the momentous day.

4. Chaturthi Kushmanda Puja, Colour - Yellow: September 29, Thursday, marks the fourth day of Navratri when people worship Maa Kushmanda for peace and prosperity. Yellow brings the cheer that devotees look for during Navratri.

5. Panchami Skandamata Puja, Colour - Green: Skandamanta can be worshipped by wearing green on September 30, 2022. It will be observed as the fifth day of Sharad Navratri.

6. Shashthi Katyayani Puja, Colour - Gray: Prayers for Maa Katyayani take precedence on Navratri's sixth day. Gray offers subtlety to the traditional outfits that will be worn on October 1, 2022.

7. Saptami Kalaratri Puja, Colour - Orange: Maa Kalaratri is known as the seventh day Goddess. People can wear orange to mark the vibrant Saptami day on October 2, 2022.

8. Ashtami Mahagauri Puja, Colour - Peacock Green: Devotees pray to Maa Mahagauri on the eighth day of Sharadiya Navratri, which will be celebrated on October 3, 2022. The colour of the day is peacock green.

9. Navami Ayudha Puja & Navratri Parana, Colour - Pink: The last day of Sharad Navratri brings the opportunity for all the devotees to wear pink and pray to Maa Siddhidatri for harmony and kindness. The nine-day festival culminates on October 4, 2022. September 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Ninth Month.

Each day holds special significance in Sharad Navrati, which is celebrated as the famous Garba festival in Gujarat and Durga Puja festival in West Bengal. Meanwhile, devotees also observe fast for Goddess Durga and pray for a blissful life for their family members. Happy Navratri in advance!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2022 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).