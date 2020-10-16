Ghatasthapana 2020 will take place on October 17. Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana is an important ritual held during Navratri, also spelt as Navaratri. As one gears up to celebrate Sharadiya Navratri, the most important of four Navratri from Saturday onwards, the search related to the significant customs and rituals have increased online. Not only information on puja vidhi and shubh muhurat of Ghatasthapana, but people also search for wishes and messages to send to family and friends. There are lovely Ghatasthapana images, HD wallpapers, along with Navratri 2020 wishes, Happy Navratri 2020 greetings, Ghatasthapana wishes in Marathi and more that we bring for our lovely readers out there.

Navratri 2020 Ghatasthapana is an auspicious ritual carried ahead of the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navadurga. Devotees invoke Maa Durga to reside in their houses for nine days and bless them all so the festival can be carried out with utmost sincerity and devotion. Ghatasthapana (sthapana of a ghat), which literally means ‘mounting of a jar’ is the most common Navratri tradition in Maharashtra. People mount a copper or brass jar, filled with water, upon a small heap of rice kept on a wooden stool (pat). Along with the jar, other items such as turmeric root, leaves of a mango tree, coconut and major staple grains are placed. They also light a diya or lamp, which is supposed to be kept alight through the nine nights of Navratri. It is symbolic of knowledge and prosperity.

Speaking of festive greetings, people have always been enthusiastic about connecting with family, friends, relatives and all their loved ones online. And in the current situation when the world is battling a pandemic, online greetings have increased manifold. Sending wishes on the first day of Navratri is definitely what most of us will be looking forward to. This is why we got a collection of Ghatasthapana messages, Ghatasthapana 2020 images, Navratri Ghatasthapana SMS, wishes, Ghatasthapana messages in Marathi, Navratri greetings in Hindi, Navratri 2020 Ghatasthapana images, WhatsApp Stickers, and more.

Happy Ghatasthapana (File Image)

Ghatasthapana Message Reads: हे अंबे, या महामारीत तुजविण आम्हा कोण तारी, दाखव तुझी किमया पुन्हा होऊ दे हसरी दुनिया सारी! घटस्थापना आणि नवरात्रीच्या सर्वांना शुभेच्छा!

Happy Ghatasthapana (File Image)

Ghatasthapana Message Reads: या देवी सर्वभूतेषु शक्ति-रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥ घटस्थापनेच्या मंगलमय शुभेच्छा!

Happy Ghatasthapana (File Image)

Ghatasthapana Message Reads: शरदात रंग तसे, उत्सव नवरात्रीचा ओसांडून वाहूदे आपल्या जगतात, महापूर नाविण्याचा अन् आनंदाचा, घटस्थापना व नवरात्रीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

Happy Ghatasthapana (File Image)

Ghatasthapana Message Reads: अंबा, माया, दुर्गा, गौरी आदिशक्ती तूच सरस्वती सकल मंगल माझ्याच घटी विश्वाची स्वामिनी जगतजननी, नवरात्रोत्सवाच्या मंगलमय शुभेच्छा!

Happy Ghatasthapana (File Image)

Ghatasthapana Message Reads: अंबे मातेची सेवा करण्यासाठी आली शारदीय नवरात्र, सदैव राहो तुझी कृपादृष्टी यत्र तत्र सर्वत्र, घटस्थापनेच्या तुम्हा सर्वांना खूप शुभेच्छा!

How to Download Navratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

While you can download Ghatasthapana images and wishes from above, we bring you several links to download Happy Navratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers that you can get it easily from Play Store. We hope you carry Ghatasthapana puja vidhi following auspicious time. Let Maa Durga bless you and your family with prosperity, wealth and happiness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2020 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).