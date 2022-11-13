Nehru Jayanti, as the name suggests, is focused on celebrating the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. This day has also been commemorated as Children’s Day in India for a long time. Nehru Jayanti 2022 will be commemorated on November 14 - which marks the 133rd birth anniversary of Pandit Nehru, who is also lovingly called Chacha Nehru. The celebration of Nehru Jayanti 2022 is sure to be filled with various events and observances, with various political leaders taking this opportunity to remember and celebrate the contributions of Pandit Nehru towards making India the democracy that it is. As we celebrate Nehru Jayanti 2022, here is everything you need to know about the observance, how to celebrate Nehru Jayanti and its importance. Children’s Day 2022 Date in India: Know All About History, Significance and How To Celebrate Bal Diwas on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birth Anniversary.

When is Nehru Jayanti 2022?

Nehru Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on November 14. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, and every year his birthday has been celebrated with great enthusiasm by Indians across the world. This day has been commemorated as Children’s Day in India for a very long time. However, in recent times, many people have also decided to celebrate November 14 as Nehru Jayanti - to mark the birth anniversary of India’s first prime minister.

Significance of Nehru Jayanti

Pandit Nehru played a key role in not only India’s struggle for Independence but also in shaping the country as the sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic that it is. From laying the foundation to key institutions that put India in the global market, like IITs and AIIMS, to promoting modern values and steering India towards the more globalized times, Pandit Nehru has contributed immensely to making India the country that it is. Pandit Nehru is also known to have truly believed in the power that young children play in shaping the future of our country. It was this belief and known love for kids that pushed India to celebrate Children’s Day in India on November 14.

We hope that this Nehru Jayanti, you take an active part in raising awareness about all that India’s first Prime Minister did for this country, that we continue to reap the benefit of. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Nehru Jayanti 2022!

