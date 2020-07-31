Bakrid or Eid al-Adha is a festival observed by Muslims across the countries. The religious observance commemorates the obedience of Prophet Ibrahim that he was ready to sacrifice his only son when asked by God. The festival is celebrated with grand festivities across nations by following varying customs and traditions. One of the important parts of the celebrations is applying Mehendi or henna on palms. Considered auspicious, women draw Mehendi patterns on their hands ahead of the festival. As the Eid al-Adha 2020 approaches, we bring to you some of the best henna designs which you can try this festive season. They look simply beautiful and be easily done. Latest Eid al-Adha 2020 Mehndi Designs: Simple 5-Minute Mehendi Designs & Indian Henna Patterns to Apply on Your Palms Ahead of Bakrid (Watch DIY Videos)

Mehendi designs come in different patterns and it is up to you how you want it to look. So here are so Eid al-Adha special Mehendi designs only for this occasion. Applying Mehendi is considered auspicious in different cultures and communities. From marriages, parties, pujas to any celebratory occasion, women smear their hands with these Mehendi designs. While there are complex designs too, these designs are simple and won't take a lot of time. Eid al-Adha 2020: Why Do Muslims Sacrifice Animals on Bakrid? Know Significance of Religious Act Linked to Prophet Abraham.

Eid ul Adha 2020 Special Mehendi Design:

Bakrid Special Mehendi Design:

On Eid al-Adha, people sacrifice an animal symbolising the Prophet's obedience. They divide the meat among family, friends and the poor. An array of dishes are also prepared on this day including sweets. People wear new clothes, go to the mosque, offer special prayers and spend the day with their family. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Bakrid!

