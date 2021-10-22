The fast of Karwa Chauth 2021 is a very special festival celebrated by most married couples in India. Women not only fast on this special day, but also pray for the long life of their husband by doing sixteen makeup rituals aka Solah Shringar. They even over the beauty items to mother Karva. This year the festival of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated across the country on October 24. On this day, married women keep a nirjala (no water) fast for the long life of their husband and break their fast by sighting the moonrise at night. Mehndi is an important thing about this fast. There is a lot of enthusiasm among women on this day when it comes to decking up of which mehendi is a big part. On Karva Chauth, it is believed that the darker the colour of the mehndi, the more love the woman gets from her husband and in-laws.

This Karva Chauth, if you are looking for the latest designs of mehndi, we have your back with Mehandi pictures and tutorial videos. You must check out the latest and easy design of henna for women fasting for Karva Chauth. On this day women search online for latest Mehendi designs, easy Arabic Mehendi design images, simple Indian traditional henna patterns for Karwa Chauth. If you are looking for Karwa Chauth mehndi patterns, quick 5-minute mehendi designs, simple Karva Chauth mehendi, beautiful Karva Chauth we have the best options.

It is believed that the first fast of Karva Chauth was kept by Mother Parvati for Lord Shankar. Due to this fast, she was blessed with unbroken good fortune, since then, married women observe Karva Chauth fast for the long life of their husbands. Solah shringar is extremely important, and it is incomplete without mehndi. We bring you some of the easiest and quickest mehndi designs especially for Karwa Chauth. An Indian traditional look goes perfectly with Arabic and Indian Henna Mehandi Patterns on hands and feet, as they are some of the most popular amongst most women. However, there are several types of mehndi designs like the Arabic mehndi designs, Indian mehndi designs, Pakistani mehndi patterns, and Indo-Arabic henna designs. Let's take a look some of the mehndi designs for Karwa Chauth 2021 celebrations. Here are some easy Karwa Chauth Mehandi Designs, Karwa Chauth Mehendi, karwa chauth mehndi designs, Karwa Chauth puja, Mehandi Designs, Mehandi Patterns, Mehendi, mehendi designs:

Watch Video of Latest Karwa Chauth 2021 Mehndi Design:

Simple Full Hand Mehndi Design Video For Karwa Chauth:

Easy Fingerstyle Henna Patterns Video:

Here's a Simple Trick Video to Easily Apply Mehndi:

We hope these videos and photos of simple Arabic style mehndi, easy traditional henna design, finger style and bracelet henna tattoo, and easy mehendi application video tutorials helped you. For Karva Chauth, women apply henna on their hands and feet a day before. Also, you must remember a tried and tested way to darken the color of Mehndi- Lemon-sugar juice is an easy way to darken the color of henna. Boil some sugar in water and leave it to cool. Now take out this mixture in a bowl and add few drops of lemon juice to it. Then apply this mixture after the henna dries.

