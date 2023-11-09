New Mehndi Designs for Diwali 2023: Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is a widely celebrated Hindu festival that typically falls between October and November each year, depending on the lunar calendar. It spans five days of festivities, with the main day, considered the most significant, occurring on the new moon night of the Hindu month of Kartika. As you celebrate Diwali 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of beautiful mehndi designs you can try for the festival. Diwali 2023 Fashion: Statement Looks Served by 12 South Beauties That Can Be Your Inspiration This Festive Season.

Mehndi, also known as henna, is a traditional art form that involves applying intricate designs on the skin, typically on the hands and feet, using a paste made from henna leaves. It's a popular practice, especially during festivals like Diwali in India and other South Asian countries. Mehndi designs for Diwali are often elaborate and symbolise celebration and joy. How To Enjoy Your Favourite Sweets in Diwali 2023 Guilt-Free? 5 Ways To Make Deepawali Celebrations Memorable While Staying Health-Conscious.

Traditional mehndi patterns often include paisleys, flowers, leaves, and intricate geometric shapes. Incorporating these elements into your design can create a classic and elegant look for Diwali. The peacock is a symbol of beauty and grace. Including peacock motifs in your mehndi design can add a touch of elegance to your Diwali look. Diwali is the 'Festival of Lights,' and oil lamps or diyas are an essential part of the celebration. You can incorporate diya designs into your mehndi, symbolising the light and positivity of the festival.

Here is a collection of mehndi designs that you can try and celebrate the auspicious festival.

Mehndi is a form of body art and a significant cultural tradition, so enjoy the process and embrace the festive spirit of Diwali with your beautiful mehndi designs.

Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali 2023!

