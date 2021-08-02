The festival of Raksha Bandhan is almost here. The festival celebrates the love between brother and sister. On this day, sisters tie rakhi on brother's wrist and share sweets, after which brothers give gifts to sisters with a promise to protect them. The tradition of celebrating this festival is going on since ancient times. Every year this festival is celebrated on the full moon day of Shravan month. This year Rakshabandhan will be celebrated on Sunday, August 22. However, the auspicious time for tying Rakhi will start by the evening of August 21, 2021.

Raksha Bandhan is the festival that sees sisters pray for their brother's safety, success and prosperity. At the same time, the brother takes a vow to protect his sister throughout his life. The festival of Raksha Bandhan, symbolizes the love between brother and sister and mehndi plays an important role. Sisters apply Mehendi as an auspicious sign for brothers' long life. If you are celebrating the festival, we have some of the easiest Mehendi designs that you can try out on your own. From Arabic, Indian to Rajasthani Mehndi Designs you can try our different styles according to your wishes.

Women apply mehendi on their palms and feet. There exist various types of mehndi designs like the Arabic mehndi designs, Indian mehndi designs, Pakistani mehndi patterns, Indo-Arabic henna designs, Moroccan mehndi designs, Rajasthani floral Mayur mehndi designs to easy backhand mehndi designs, minimalist Mehandi pattern, lace glove Mehandi designs, and so many more. On Rakshabandhan, it is considered lucky to apply Mehendi and if you are looking for the latest Mehandi/mehndi designs to try out, we have some Arabic, Indian, Rajasthani & Floral Trail Mehandi designs:

Beautiful and Easy

Intricate Design

Minimal Mehendi Designs

Criss-Cross Mehendi Design

Simple Backhand Design

Simple Feet Mehendi Design

Easy Mehndi Designs For Raksha Bandhan (Watch Video)

Rajasthani Mehndi Designs and Arabic Mehndi Designs are some of the most loved types to make your hands more attractive and according to Indian tradition and culture, mehndi forms an important part of the 16-step makeup ritual called Sohal Shringar.

