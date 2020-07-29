Raksha Bandhan, the auspicious festival of Hindus is approaching and people have already begun preparations. The festival celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Ahead of the festival, women apply Mehendi designs or henna patterns on their palms as it is considered auspicious. So, as Raksha Bandhan 2020 approaches, we bring to you Mehendi designs in varying patterns including the new Arabic designs which you can easily apply on your palms at home. It is quite simple and can be finished quickly. These DIY videos are easy to follow and promises perfect results. Moreover, these Indian Mehndi designs look beautiful and perfect for the festive occasion. How to Make Rakhi at Home? This Raksha Bandhan 2020, Here Are Simple DIY Videos to Make Beautiful Homemade Rakhis.

On Raksha Bandhan sisters tie a sacred thread or Rakhi on the wrists of their brothers and in return promise to protect them for all dangers. They also give gifts to their sisters on the day. It is a day of grand celebrations with varying customs and traditions. Ahead of Raksha Bandhan 2020 which falls on August 3, we bring to you beautiful Mehandi designs which you can apply on your palms. When is Raksha Bandhan 2020? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat to Tie Rakhi, Significance, Mythological Stories And Celebrations Related to the Hindu Festival of Brothers & Sisters.

Easy Mehendi Design For Raksha Bandhan:

Simple Mehendi Design Video:

Apply Mehendi is considered auspicious in many communities in India. During festivals, marriages and other celebratory events, women apply henna on their palms. Varieties of dishes and sweets are prepared on this day. People visit their friends, families and relatives to greet on the festival. The festival is also a get-together time for people where they give each other pleasantries and good wishes. We wish everyone celebrating an advanced Happy Raksha Bandhan!

