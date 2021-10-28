Diwali is just around the corner and people have already started with the deep cleaning of their houses and buying decorative items for the festival. Many people are also looking out for new recipes that they can try for hosting Diwali parties.

Diwali celebrations start two days prior, i.e., on Dhanteras. Dhanteras 2021 will be observed on November 2, Tuesday. On this day, people start decorating their houses to welcome the Goddess of wealth. The most important decoration on this day is done by drawing a rangoli. Dhanteras 2021 Rangoli Designs: Easy and Beautiful Dhanteras Rangoli Design Videos To Bring Prosperity This Diwali Festival

Many people make floral designs whereas many make peacock designs. We, at LatestLY, have brought you a list of designs that you can try during this festive season and make your house look even more beautiful.

Floral Design

Using flower patterns, you can create beautiful rangoli with a variety of colours. Play with the colours and flower petals to explore the artist inside you. You can also follow the given rangoli tutorial if you wish to try something new by using real flowers. Dhanteras 2021: Auspicious Things To Buy for Good Luck, Wealth and Prosperity on Dhantrayodashi, the First Day of Diwali.

Flower with Rangoli colours

You can use rangoli colours in a flower design to make a colourful rangoli. There are hundreds of designs you can create by drawing flower and flower petals by the rangoli colour of your own choice.

Peacock Design

Drawing peacocks in a rangoli looks very difficult, but it can be easy if you go step by step. Try out making one amazing peacock rangoli with the given video.

Easy Designs

You can create an amazing rangoli designs by using household items. All you need is some bangles, comb, disc and sieve. Follow the given video tutorial and make a beautiful rangoli design in just ten minutes.

White Chalk Design

If you forgot to buy rangoli colours, don’t worry this is one quick beautiful rangoli you can make with white chalk. For the brown or dark colour floors, this is one of the best designs which requires the use of only white chalk.

Many people just spread flower petals around a diya for the decoration, but rangoli holds a special place in Diwali decorations. Try our easy rangoli designs and make your decorations unique, this Dhanteras. Wishing everyone a Happy Dhanteras 2021!

