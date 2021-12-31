To summarize how 2021 went by is a challenge that most of us are struggling with. And as the days in December continue to go by, the only thing we know for sure is that a New Year is *ALMOST HERE*. With the prospect of January 1 comes the promise of a new beginning and the opportunity to begin afresh and do things differently. People worldwide are eagerly waiting to celebrate New Year 2022 and hold on to this promise precisely. And sharing Happy New Year 2022 wishes and messages, New Year’s Greetings, Happy New Year Images & Wallpapers, New Year 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures are an integral part of this annual celebration. New Year 2022 Quotes & Wishes: WhatsApp Messages & Stickers, GIF Images, SMS, Facebook Status & Cover Photos To Send Happy New Year Greetings Online.

Every year, on January 1, as a new year begins in the Gregorian calendar, people take the opportunity to change their calendars and open new diaries and planners and begin new habits and make a promise to be better or at least give it a try. From New Year’s resolutions that range from fitness and health-related commitments to promises of better financial planning, there are various things that people do and hope for in the New Year.

After the challenging and emotionally roller-coaster year that 2021 has been, there is no question that many are eager to put it behind us and begin afresh. And it is this hope for a better opportunity that people share Happy New Year 2022 wishes and messages, New Year’s Greetings, Happy New Year Images & Wallpapers, New Year 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures online with their family and friends.

Happy and Prosperous New Year 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warmest Thoughts and Best Wishes for a Happy New Year.

Happy and Prosperous New Year 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy New Year! May Peace, Love, and Prosperity Follow You Always.

Happy and Prosperous New Year 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Closeness of Your Loved Ones, Family, and Friends Fill Your Heart With Joy. Happy New Year!

Happy and Prosperous New Year 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Greetings of the Season and Best Wishes for the New Year!

Happy and Prosperous New Year 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Joyous Holiday Season and a Happy and Peaceful New Year.

Happy New Year 2022 Greetings: HNY Quotes, Images and WhatsApp Messages To Wish Near and Dear Ones

New Year’s celebrations often begin on the evening before, also known as New Year’s Eve. People often get together with their family and friends to party and bring in the New Year in style. Whether you enjoy celebrating the New Year by dancing to the biggest hits of the year or bringing your favourite shows and sharing a pizza (read pizzas) with your family, these wishes are sure to come in handy to make your New Year 2022 more happy and exciting! Here’s wishing everyone a Happy New Year!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2021 07:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).