No Smoking Day is celebrated every year on the second Wednesday of March to inspire people to quit smoking. The main objective of celebrating this observance is to spread awareness about the ill effects of tobacco consumption on health via cigarettes. The important message is to help smokers get rid of the bad habit of smoking. Doctors say that cigarette not only harms the smoker but also harms those who are in contact with the smoke aka passive smoking. Cigarette smoking can lead to dangerous diseases like cancer and heart attack.

Some people smoke cigarettes saying that they feel fresh, but you will be surprised to know that 11 minutes of life are reduced by smoking one cigarette. Apart from this, there are four thousand such chemicals in a cigarette, due to which cancer spreads. One death every six seconds in the world is due to tobacco use. Tobacco contains many chemicals, in which nicotine is the main one. Nicotine affects our nervous system. March 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Maha Shivratri, Holi, International Women's Day; Here's List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

No Smoking Day Date & History

No Smoking Day is celebrated every year on the second Wednesday of March. The celebration of this day started in the year 1984. The purpose of celebrating this day is to inspire people to quit smoking. That is, people should get rid of the dangerous habit aka cigarettes from their lives and maintain a healthy life.

No Smoking Day Significance

Smoking or chewing tobacco is one of the worst habits for overall health. Some people start it out to fulfill their curiosity while others want to appear cooler. The effects of smoking begin with a cough and a burning sensation in the throat, along with bad breath and foul odour. There is a fear of drying out the skin and deteriorating the color of the teeth. Experts say that there is a risk of getting many serious and life-threatening diseases due to the use of tobacco. This includes diseases like lung cancer, liver cancer, oral cancer, colon cancer, uterine cancer, erectile dysfunction, and heart disease.

Over time, more serious health problems can develop, including heart disease, bronchitis, pneumonia, stroke, cancer, especially oral cancer. At this event, campaigns, programs, and activities are organized and people are educated about the ill effects of tobacco on health. If you quit smoking, it will have long and immediate health benefits.

