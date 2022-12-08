Nobel Prize Day is annually marked on December 10 to honour the work of Alfred Nobel, who died on this day in 1895. In his last Will and Testament, he established several categories of prizes for accomplishments made for the betterment of mankind. The first prizes were awarded in 1901. They are international recognition awards and are given each year to commemorate and honour those who made significant achievements in the areas of science, medicine, literature and peace. Nobel Prizes have been awarded each year on Nobel Prize Day in Stockholm, Sweden, where Alfred Nobel was born and spent a large portion of his life. Nobel Peace Prize 2022: Ales Bialiatski, Russia's Memorial, Ukraine's Center For Civil Liberties Win Prestigious Award for Promoting Right to Criticise Power.

History of Nobel Prize Day

According to Alfred Nobel's will of 1895, the Nobel Prizes, which are five separate prizes, are awarded to "those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind." Nobel was a Swedish chemist, engineer, and industrialist most famously known for the invention of dynamite. He died in 1896. Bring the 2022 Nobel Prizes into the Classroom!

In his will, he mentioned that all of his "remaining realisable assets" were to be used to establish five prizes which became known as "Nobel Prizes." Nobel Prizes are awarded in the fields of Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature, and Peace. The prizes are awarded each year on December 10.

Significance of Nobel Prize Day

The Nobel prize is considered the most prestigious award. Nobel Prize Day honours the achievements of Alfred Bernhard Nobel. The day is a tribute to the person who instituted the Nobel Prize that recognizes outstanding achievements in various fields in the arts and sciences.

The Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo, Norway, gives the award to “those who did their best for mankind’ while all other Nobel Prizes are awarded in Stockholm, Sweden, on December 10. All recipients receive a gold medal, a diploma, and a monetary gift.

